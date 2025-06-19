Home » Emerging Berwick ruck impressing in Coates League

Emerging Berwick ruck impressing in Coates League

Berwick teenager Marcus Krasnadamskis has had an impressive start to his Coates League career for Eastern Ranges. The 202cm talent made his debut in round nine and was named among the Ranges’ best with 16 hitouts and eight disposals, and backed it up with 13…

Read more