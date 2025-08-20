Home » Hock and Mills bring magic show to Lang Lang

Hock and Mills bring magic show to Lang Lang

LANG LANG GOLF It was a week that will long be remembered at Lang Lang Golf Club with not one, but two holes-in-one recorded. On Tuesday, Nick Hock aced the ninth hole to play his final shot on the front nine, while on Saturday John…

    Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…