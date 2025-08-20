LANG LANG GOLF It was a week that will long be remembered at Lang Lang Golf Club with not one, but two holes-in-one recorded. On Tuesday, Nick Hock aced the ninth hole to play his final shot on the front nine, while on Saturday John…
Hock and Mills bring magic show to Lang Lang
-
Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…