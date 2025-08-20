Pakenham has no time to rue Saturday’s round-18 performance with the Lions set to line up against Seville again in this week’s qualifying final. Pakenham will look to its midfield as the area to build on after suffering a 22-point loss to the Blues in…
Lions seek revenge as Pakenham reacquaint with Blues
-
Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…