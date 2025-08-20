After a successful first season in the top grade of Southern netball Narre Warren fell nine goals short in the preliminary final against Cheltenham on Saturday. Having finished second on the ladder after the move, hopes were high for the Magpies, but it wasn’t to…
Proud Magpies fall short after strong debut season
Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…