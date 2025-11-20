Recently minted Nar Nar Goon premiership coach Matt Shorey concedes his captain Trent Armour is irreplaceable and will be a huge loss next season after sustaining an ACL injury in the Goon’s grand final win over Tooradin-Dalmore. The inspirational Armour, widely regarded as the most…
Armour sidelined for Goon
-
Rental cars move in, disability residents on the outer
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517222 Disability housing residents along Cheltenham Road Dandenong say street car parking has become a storage space for a…