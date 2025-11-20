Home » Pakenham aims for rebound against struggling Bullants
,

Pakenham aims for rebound against struggling Bullants

As the CCCA Premier Division switches back to the two-day format a down on confidence Pakenham will be searching to create any sort of momentum. The Lions currently sit seventh with bottom-placed Officer visiting Toomuc Reserve in round six. Pakenham has scored the fourth-fewest runs…

Read more