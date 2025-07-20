Vic Country clinched a 14.10(94) to 9.10(64) victory against Vic Metro at RSEA Park, Moorabbin on Sunday afternoon, lifting its carnival record to 2-2. Gippslander Willem Duursma was awarded the squad’s MVP, while Brodie Atkins and Tairon Ah-Mu were other locals who played key roles…
Locals to press AFL Draft case
-
Testing time for top teams
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 490833 The premiership credentials of three-time reigning champion Inverloch-Kongwak are about to be put to the test after the…