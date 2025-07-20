The premiership credentials of three-time reigning champion Inverloch-Kongwak are about to be put to the test after the Sea Eagles won the battle of the seabirds against Tooradin-Dalmore on Saturday. A lightning-fast 12-3 start to the contest set the home side on the path to…
Testing time for top teams
-
Testing time for top teams
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 490833 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 490833 The premiership credentials of three-time reigning champion Inverloch-Kongwak are about to…