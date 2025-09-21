Home » Captain Kirk tastes success on windy old day at Kooweerup
Captain Kirk tastes success on windy old day at Kooweerup

The South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group continues to grow in popularity with 50 keen bowlers making their way to Kooweerup for the weekly challenge. The forecast seemed reasonable for spring time, so the group kept its fingers crossed that this would be the case….

