It’s been a sad period for the region with the recent passing of the legendary Kevin Ablett. A daring footballer with a hard knack for the footy hailing from the fabled Ablett family, Kevin is remembered fondly for his time as a sporting figure, particularly…
Legendary Ablett remembered
Submissions highlight concerns in Casey draft local law
Casey residents have voiced concerns over enforcement powers and private land use in their submissions to the council’s draft Local Law. Casey Council has received…