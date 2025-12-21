A scorching-hot day greeted 61 members of the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group for the final weekly challenge of the year at Corinella Bowls Club. It became a light hearted meeting in the end with only one game completed due to the extreme temperatures….
Things heat up in a light-hearted end to the season
10 Best Australian Christmas Books for Kids
Looking for the perfect gift for little readers this Christmas? Reading Out of Poverty (ROOP), a national charity supporting early childhood literacy, has curated the…