,

Wilson remembered across Gippy region

The Pakenham Football Club mourns the loss of past premiership player and coach Trevor Wilson, who passed away peacefully on Saturday. A decorated footballer, Trevor spent nine years with the Richmond Football Club in the VFL days, starting in the fourths before playing a handful…

  • Q&A with beekeeper Alice Lin

    Q&A with beekeeper Alice Lin

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 520714 What inspired you to start beekeeping, and how long have you been doing it? I’ve only been learning beekeeping for a few months.…

  • Titans trump Panthers to jump into second on the ladder

    Titans trump Panthers to jump into second on the ladder

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512656 Garfield/Tynong (7/209) gave itself a massive boost by comfortably disposing of Yarragon (122) on day two of round 13 in WDCA Division 2.…

  • Feedback sought on proposed names

    Feedback sought on proposed names

    City of Casey is seeking feedback on proposed names for a new Clyde North community centre and a Berwick park. The community centre is currently being built in Sovereign Avenue,…

  • Shine light in the darkness

    Shine light in the darkness

    May light shine through the darkness for each of us this year. As I reflect on the many meanings of light, I find that there are many positive meanings that…

  • Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet

    Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet

    Taking to the skies, the Clyde Road Upgrade has begun lifting bridge beams as crews have commenced the biggest phase of construction on the project. Works began recently with the…