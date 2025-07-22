Glasses are being raised around the South West Gippsland Dart League after Cheers continued its mesmerising start to the winter season in round four. Cheers have been totally dominant over the first month of the competition, adding a 12-3 victory over Mud Rats to earlier…
Glasses clinking loudly as Cheers sit top of the ladder
Emma’s glorious Ryde to 100 games for Demons
Casey Demons are celebrating a major milestone with star-shooter Emma Ryde becoming the first athlete in the club’s history to play 100 Victorian Netball League…