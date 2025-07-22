Home » Glasses clinking loudly as Cheers sit top of the ladder

Glasses clinking loudly as Cheers sit top of the ladder

Glasses are being raised around the South West Gippsland Dart League after Cheers continued its mesmerising start to the winter season in round four. Cheers have been totally dominant over the first month of the competition, adding a 12-3 victory over Mud Rats to earlier…

