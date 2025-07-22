Home » Referee shortage has Eels once again sitting on the sidelines

Referee shortage has Eels once again sitting on the sidelines

For the second time in three rounds the Pakenham Eels Second Grade Men’s team has had its scheduled game postponed due to a referee shortage at Rugby League Victoria. The Eels Under-16 Girls and Under-18 Boys also felt the pinch on Saturday, with the three…

Read more

  • Bombers give Dales a bruising

    Bombers give Dales a bruising

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 491023 Frankston Bombers are going to take some stopping come finals time after proving their premiership-favourite status with a…