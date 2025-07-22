The response from Berwick Springs was loud and clear as the Titans got the job done comfortably over Ashwood in round 14 of Division 3 of the Southern Football League. Despite running out 38-point 11.13(79) to 6.5(41) winners at Mick Morland Reserve, the scoreboard doesn’t…
Titans produce titanic fourth quarter to outlast Ashwood
-
Bombers give Dales a bruising
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 491023 Frankston Bombers are going to take some stopping come finals time after proving their premiership-favourite status with a…