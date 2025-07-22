Home » Titans produce titanic fourth quarter to outlast Ashwood

Titans produce titanic fourth quarter to outlast Ashwood

The response from Berwick Springs was loud and clear as the Titans got the job done comfortably over Ashwood in round 14 of Division 3 of the Southern Football League. Despite running out 38-point 11.13(79) to 6.5(41) winners at Mick Morland Reserve, the scoreboard doesn’t…

  • Bombers give Dales a bruising

    Bombers give Dales a bruising

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 491023 Frankston Bombers are going to take some stopping come finals time after proving their premiership-favourite status with a…