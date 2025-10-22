Casey South Melbourne fast bowler Harry Hoekstra had a breakout performance for Victoria’s Second XI on Monday. Facing a Tasmanian Second XI lineup at his home base Casey Fields, Hoekstra tore through the Tasmanian lineup, finishing with figures of 6/50 off 20 overs to bowl…
Swans pair in action for Victorian Second XI at Casey Fields
-
Submissions highlight concerns in Casey draft local law
Casey residents have voiced concerns over enforcement powers and private land use in their submissions to the council’s draft Local Law. Casey Council has received…