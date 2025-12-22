Home » Bakers give Parkfield the Blues
,

Bakers give Parkfield the Blues

Parkfield suffered its first loss of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) 2025/26 Turf 2 season at the hands of Silverton on Saturday. The Bakers won by three wickets to take their season record to 3-4 and stay in touch with the top teams. After…

Read more