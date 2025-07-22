Casey Demons are celebrating a major milestone with star-shooter Emma Ryde becoming the first athlete in the club’s history to play 100 Victorian Netball League (VNL) games for the Demons. A foundation athlete of the club, Emma holds a special place in Casey Demons’ history…
Emma’s glorious Ryde to 100 games for Demons
