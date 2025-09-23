Home » Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad
,

Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad

Powerhouse junior girls program Narre North Foxes had three girls make Dandenong Stingrays 2025 V/Line Cup squad. Tiffany Boswell, Sienna Roden and Isabella Krause will all represent the region at the Under-15s tournament which brings together the best talent from country regions in that age…

Read more

  • Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad

    Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad

    Powerhouse junior girls program Narre North Foxes had three girls make Dandenong Stingrays 2025 V/Line Cup squad. Tiffany Boswell, Sienna Roden and Isabella Krause will…