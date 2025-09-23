Tooradin-Dalmore continues to be the benchmark of reserves football in West Gippsland after the Seagulls claimed their third WGFNC title against Nar Nar Goon on Saturday. Since moving to the WGFNC in 2019 the Seagulls have played in all five grand finals; either side of…
Success for Pouki’s Seagulls
Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad
Powerhouse junior girls program Narre North Foxes had three girls make Dandenong Stingrays 2025 V/Line Cup squad. Tiffany Boswell, Sienna Roden and Isabella Krause will…