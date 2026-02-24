Pakenham trainers Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman are happy to dream big after their three-old-filly Sheza Alibi made a huge first-up impression at Caulfield on Saturday. Having her first start since winning the Group 2 Sandown Guineas in the spring, the daughter of Saxon Warrior/Sheza…
Moody thinks Sheza ripper
Digital Editions
-
Hammond a highlight reel
DROUIN GOLF Ryan Hammond has added further lustre to an already incredible career by winning a remarkable 14th Club Championship at Drouin Golf and Country…