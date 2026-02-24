Mud Rats has continued its impressive start to the South West Gippsland Dart League (SWGDL) 2026 Summer Season with a hard-fought 8-7 victory over Dart Devils. The Rats remain one of five undefeated teams after round two; with the tight triumph over the Devils following…
Mud Rats rising to the challenge
Hammond a highlight reel
DROUIN GOLF Ryan Hammond has added further lustre to an already incredible career by winning a remarkable 14th Club Championship at Drouin Golf and Country…