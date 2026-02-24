Home » Mud Rats rising to the challenge
Mud Rats rising to the challenge

Mud Rats has continued its impressive start to the South West Gippsland Dart League (SWGDL) 2026 Summer Season with a hard-fought 8-7 victory over Dart Devils. The Rats remain one of five undefeated teams after round two; with the tight triumph over the Devils following…

Digital Editions

  • Hammond a highlight reel

    DROUIN GOLF Ryan Hammond has added further lustre to an already incredible career by winning a remarkable 14th Club Championship at Drouin Golf and Country…

More News

  • Demons ready to ascend

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 478111 Footy is in the air and the buzz can be felt around the ground at Casey Fields as the Casey Demons load up…

  • Silva century not enough as Bloods go 2-0 against Bucks

    DDCA Turf 1 matches were headlined by a top of the table clash, and it was Springvale South who once again had the wood over Buckley Ridges. The Bucks have…

  • Bulls charge to outright

    Cardinia’s demolition job of Pakenham reached outright status on day two of round 13 of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division. The wounded Lions had already lost on…

  • 11-dart leg puts Richardson in a class of her own

    Chris Richardson has produced one of the great highlights in the proud history of the Mountain Dart League with an incredible 11-dart leg in round three of Division 1 on…

  • Martin calls time on playing career and goes back to Bulls

    One of the best local footballers to ever do it, Kyle Martin, has returned to Noble Park as an assistant coach after officially announcing his retirement as a player last…

  • Magpies remain in fourth

    Narre Warren managed to win a thriller against North Dandenong in the DDCA Turf 2 competition, holding onto victory by one wicket. The Maroons posted a healthy score of 223…

  • Lakers first on the ladder after upset win against Knights

    The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition is heating up with the weekend’s results significantly reshaping the top four. Heading into round 13, Keysborough, Buckley Ridges, Springvale South…

  • Housing focus for Canberra conference

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council will call for social and affordable housing reforms at an upcoming national conference in Canberra. Mayor Sophie Tan and chief…

  • City of Casey unveils 2026 Community Award finalists

    Casey Council has released their list of finalists for the 2026 Community Awards — out of the 135 nominations, 37 individuals and organisers have made the list. 20 years in…