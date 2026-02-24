CARDINIA WATERS BOWLS Cardinia Waters midweek side one defeated Cheltenham at home last Tuesday to secure top spot and a home second semi-final final this week. The final will pit them against Cheltenham again, as these two sides finished first and second on the division…
Villagers feasting on finals
Digital Editions
-
Hammond a highlight reel
DROUIN GOLF Ryan Hammond has added further lustre to an already incredible career by winning a remarkable 14th Club Championship at Drouin Golf and Country…