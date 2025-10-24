**An unfortunate unfolding for OFFICER’s Nick McLennan as the club favourite was run out for a diamond duck on Saturday. After Agamjot Dhindsa was dismissed and McLennan came to the non-striker’s end, Rajitha Ranaweera hit a nice shot down the ground and made the call…
Weather delivers for cricket
Casey Council pushes for fast-tracked signal upgrade
Casey councillors unanimously backed an urgent motion calling for the government to fast-track approval for signal changes at the notorious intersection of Pattersons and Tuckers…