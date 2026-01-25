Noble Park (8/239) has taken a stunning fall to sixth place in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) after a brave but failed run-chase against Taylors Lakes (7/242). Fresh off its first loss since round one against Altona last week, Noble made the trip to…
Falcons rise as Noble stalls
Highest bar set for Hedged
Enigmatic five-year-old gelding Hedged is now one step away from realising his full potential after scoring an upset win in the $350,000 Group 2 Australia…