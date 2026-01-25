Pakenham Firsts claimed a clean sweep over Chelsea and an exciting women’s derby produced highlight moments that were being talked about, long after the final pitch was thrown. It was another thrilling week for the Pumas; here’s Jessica Moulding’s weekly wrap. PREMIER 2 FIRSTS A…
Hunter’s highlights and hits
Digital Editions
-
Highest bar set for Hedged
Enigmatic five-year-old gelding Hedged is now one step away from realising his full potential after scoring an upset win in the $350,000 Group 2 Australia…