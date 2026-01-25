A new year has attracted some new faces to the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group (SWGMBG) with 50 members turning out for the weekly challenge at Kooweerup Bowls Club. A number of first-time attendees were welcomed to the fold including Allison Devine and Sue…
Magri provides the magic as new faces roll into Kooweerup
Highest bar set for Hedged
Enigmatic five-year-old gelding Hedged is now one step away from realising his full potential after scoring an upset win in the $350,000 Group 2 Australia…