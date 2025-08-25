Pride and bragging rights will be up for grabs when the Pakenham Bowls Club hosts a unique event this Sunday with the inaugural playing of the Retirement Villages Bowls Tournament. Put on specifically for Retirement Villages in Cardinia Shire, the event promises to be a…
Village people take up the tournament challenge
-
Teamwork talks for Cheers
It was business as usual after a week’s hiatus in the South West Gippsland Dart League with Cheers, Predators and Snipers continuing to separate themselves…