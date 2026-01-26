Home » World-class care at Tynong
World-class care at Tynong

An already impressive footprint continues to grow in magnitude after the grand opening of the Southside High Performance Centre (HPC) at the Pakenham Training Centre last week. Southside Racing’s most recent acquisition is ‘EquineTrain’, a previously privately owned, state-of-the-art racehorse training and rehabilitation facility that…

  Postive powerhouse for new arrivals

    Postive powerhouse for new arrivals

    Community leader and “powerhouse” Nika Suwarsih knows full well how hard it is to build a new life in Australia. For 19 years, an ebullient, inspired Nika has turned her…

  'Sisters' enterprise gains twin acclaim

    ‘Sisters’ enterprise gains twin acclaim

    Social enterprise SisterWorks was a dual winner at City of Greater Dandenong’s Australia Day Awards 2026. The not-for-profit received the Community Group of the Year award, as well as its…

  Hundreds turn out for Hampton Park Australia Day celebrations

    Hundreds of Hampton Park and the surrounding residents turned out to celebrate Australia Day in a family-friendly atmosphere at Hampton Park Progress Association’s annual community event at Arthur Wren Hall.…

  Hunter's highlights and hits

    Hunter’s highlights and hits

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528972 Pakenham Firsts claimed a clean sweep over Chelsea and an exciting women’s derby produced highlight moments that were being talked about, long after…

  Highest bar set for Hedged

    Highest bar set for Hedged

    Enigmatic five-year-old gelding Hedged is now one step away from realising his full potential after scoring an upset win in the $350,000 Group 2 Australia Stakes (1200m) at Pakenham on…

  Falcons rise as Noble stalls

    Falcons rise as Noble stalls

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527661 Noble Park (8/239) has taken a stunning fall to sixth place in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) after a brave but failed…

  Magri provides the magic as new faces roll into Kooweerup

    Magri provides the magic as new faces roll into Kooweerup

    A new year has attracted some new faces to the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group (SWGMBG) with 50 members turning out for the weekly challenge at Kooweerup Bowls Club.…

  Positive day for Panthers

    Positive day for Panthers

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528966 Dandenong is well and truly in the driver’s seat to secure victory at Geelong after day one of round 15 of Victorian Premier…

  Lions roar with twin centuries

    Lions roar with twin centuries

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517376 Centuries from Narre South pair Oshadha Ariyadasa (125) and Vineth Jayasuriya (130) have helped the Lions post a big total of 331 against…

  Australia Day honour: Jayco founder's history of service

    Australia Day honour: Jayco founder’s history of service

    Jayco’s famous Australian caravan founder, Gerry Ryan has been awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in this year’s Australia Day Honours List. The award is in recognition…