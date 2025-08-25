Endeavour Hills has put the perfect exclamation mark on an undefeated season in Southern Division 1 Women’s football with a dominant 83-point grand final victory over Casey Thunder. The Thunder kept things competitive in the first half, but the elastic band broke after the main…
Falcons and Titans claim glory
Withdrawal denied: Dandenong backs pokies trial
Greater Dandenong councillors will continue backing the State Government's pokies-card trial after an intense debate on 25 August.