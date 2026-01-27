Local trainer Scott Ewen can’t wait to test his best against some of the biggest measuring sticks in Australian harness racing when Bulletproof Boy lines up for his fifth-consecutive Cranbourne Cup on Saturday night. After a $50,000 boost in prizemoney, this year’s $150,000 edition carries…
Bulletproof set for home cup
Digital Editions
-
Ace Classic joy for Aguiard
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530037 Promising talent Enzo Aguiard is hoping dual success in the Ace Classic at Pakenham over the Australia Day…