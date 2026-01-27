Home » Early birds miss the worm
Early birds miss the worm

CRANBOURNE BOWLS The sound of alarm clocks beeping could be heard a little earlier around Cranbourne on Saturday with Pennant matches beginning at 10am to combat the extreme heat being forecast for the day. Instructions from Bowls Victoria were to start early unless other arrangements…

