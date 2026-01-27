Home » Final four set to battle but only one team can prevail
,

Final four set to battle but only one team can prevail

The DDCA T20 finals day is here and there are two mouthwatering match-ups planned for this Sunday at 10am. Straithaird Recreation Reserve will be home to the clash between Narre South and Berwick. The Lions are coming into the match as one of the in-form…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Ace Classic joy for Aguiard

    Ace Classic joy for Aguiard

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530037 Promising talent Enzo Aguiard is hoping dual success in the Ace Classic at Pakenham over the Australia Day…

More News

  • Final four set to battle but only one team can prevail

    Final four set to battle but only one team can prevail

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524231 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524231 The DDCA T20 finals day is here and there are two mouthwatering match-ups planned for this…

  • La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    Australia Day celebrations in La Trobe shone a spotlight on local community heroes, recognising individuals and organisations who have made a real difference across the region. Many loved ones flocked…

  • Thirsty Lions trade blows

    Thirsty Lions trade blows

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530478 In a move designed to beat the worst of the predicted heatwave conditions, all Saturday games were scheduled to commence at 10am rather…

  • Kangaroos deliver again

    Kangaroos deliver again

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517381 Coomoora posted a big score of 268 in a one-day match last week and this round they went 10 better to make 278…

  • Early birds miss the worm

    Early birds miss the worm

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530052 CRANBOURNE BOWLS The sound of alarm clocks beeping could be heard a little earlier around Cranbourne on Saturday with Pennant matches beginning at…

  • Citizens embraced on Australia Day

    Citizens embraced on Australia Day

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530327 Dozens of Casey’s newest citizens were welcomed in a citizenship ceremony at Bunjil Place on 26 January. There were 200 recipients beaming with…

  • Heatwave grips Victoria: tips to stay cool and safe

    Heatwave grips Victoria: tips to stay cool and safe

    A Total Fire ban (TFB) and extreme heat warning has been declared across Victoria as temperatures are set to soar to early to mid 40s today (Tuesday 27 January) for…

  • Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train

    Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train

    Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train last week. Transit CIU detectives say the unknown man approached the woman on a…

  • Garad alarm on ‘hate speech’ reform

    Garad alarm on ‘hate speech’ reform

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 486640 Greater Dandenong Council has been flooded with emails urging the council to take action against a councillor’s social media activities about the Gaza…

  • Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    A Kingston councillor has lodged legal action against one of the state-government appointed municipal monitors at the council. A ‘stop bullying’ order has been made against John Tanner AM at…