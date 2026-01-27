Home » Landscape complete as Alderson and Bates claim Group 1’s
,

Landscape complete as Alderson and Bates claim Group 1’s

A missing piece fell into place for Cranbourne-trainer Cindy Alderson on Saturday when her seven-year-old gelding Jigsaw gave her an emotional victory in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie. The trip across the ditch could not have gone better for Alderson, who not…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • Ace Classic joy for Aguiard

    Ace Classic joy for Aguiard

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530037 Promising talent Enzo Aguiard is hoping dual success in the Ace Classic at Pakenham over the Australia Day…

More News

  • Final four set to battle but only one team can prevail

    Final four set to battle but only one team can prevail

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524231 The DDCA T20 finals day is here and there are two mouthwatering match-ups planned for this Sunday at 10am. Straithaird Recreation Reserve will…

  • La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    La Trobe celebrates local heroes

    Australia Day celebrations in La Trobe shone a spotlight on local community heroes, recognising individuals and organisations who have made a real difference across the region. Many loved ones flocked…

  • Thirsty Lions trade blows

    Thirsty Lions trade blows

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530478 In a move designed to beat the worst of the predicted heatwave conditions, all Saturday games were scheduled to commence at 10am rather…

  • Kangaroos deliver again

    Kangaroos deliver again

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517381 Coomoora posted a big score of 268 in a one-day match last week and this round they went 10 better to make 278…

  • Early birds miss the worm

    Early birds miss the worm

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530052 CRANBOURNE BOWLS The sound of alarm clocks beeping could be heard a little earlier around Cranbourne on Saturday with Pennant matches beginning at…

  • Citizens embraced on Australia Day

    Citizens embraced on Australia Day

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530327 Dozens of Casey’s newest citizens were welcomed in a citizenship ceremony at Bunjil Place on 26 January. There were 200 recipients beaming with…

  • Heatwave grips Victoria: tips to stay cool and safe

    Heatwave grips Victoria: tips to stay cool and safe

    A Total Fire ban (TFB) and extreme heat warning has been declared across Victoria as temperatures are set to soar to early to mid 40s today (Tuesday 27 January) for…

  • Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train

    Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train

    Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train last week. Transit CIU detectives say the unknown man approached the woman on a…

  • Garad alarm on ‘hate speech’ reform

    Garad alarm on ‘hate speech’ reform

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 486640 Greater Dandenong Council has been flooded with emails urging the council to take action against a councillor’s social media activities about the Gaza…

  • Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

    A Kingston councillor has lodged legal action against one of the state-government appointed municipal monitors at the council. A ‘stop bullying’ order has been made against John Tanner AM at…