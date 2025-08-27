Casey Cannons finished the home-and-away season in first place on the Men’s Vic League (MVL2) ladder after thumping St Bede’s 10-0. Having seven goal scorers would’ve been the most pleasing thing for the Cannons, with almost every player on the field capable of impacting the…
Cannons back to their best in top division
-
Warriors fall short in prelim
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 471345 A sour way to end an impressive season. The Pakenham Warriors Championship Women came up short against Bulleen…