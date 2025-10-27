Dandenong is comfortably placed in its pursuit of Kingston-Hawthorn’s 197 in the Vic Premier Cricket competition. The Panthers got off to a strong start on Day 1, reducing the visitors to 3/33 at Shepley Oval after choosing to bowl first. A 47-run fourth wicket partnership…
Strong Saturday for Vic Premier Cricket side Dandenong
-
Cobras bounce back against Cranbourne
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 511081 HSD bounced back from its shock loss against Silverton in round 1 of the DDCA Turf 2 competition…