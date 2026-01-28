Home » Back-to-back for Seagulls
Back-to-back for Seagulls

Back-to-back! Tooradin capped off a dominant T20 campaign by defeating Clyde by seven wickets on the big stage in Sunday’s Premier Kookaburra Cup grand final. The Cougars chose to take bat in hand following winning the toss in the pristine conditions at Lang Lang Recreation…

Digital Editions

  • Bloods go big, Saints threaten Knights

    Bloods go big, Saints threaten Knights

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530025 Springvale South showed why it’s a run scoring powerhouse as the Bloods piled on 386 runs against Fountain…

More News

  • Councils call for Growing Suburbs Fund to be restored

    Councils call for Growing Suburbs Fund to be restored

    An ongoing push for the State Government to restore the Growing Suburbs Fund which supported tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Yarra Ranges and Cardinia is continuing.…

  • Suspended driver blows 0.177% in Cardinia

    Suspended driver blows 0.177% in Cardinia

    On the 25th of January, at approximately 3.15pm, Cardinia Highway Patrol intercepted a 47-year-old woman on in Cardinia. The woman was driving with a suspended licence and blew 0.177 per…

  • Gunmen invade Clyde North home

    Gunmen invade Clyde North home

    Police are appealing for public assistance following a frightening and violent aggravated home invasion in Clyde North last week. Two unknown men reportedly pulled up in a vehicle on Aintree…

  • Ramadan Night Markets coming to Casey

    Ramadan Night Markets coming to Casey

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 After a successful run in Dandenong, the Ramadan night market is now coming to Casey for two special nights in February 2026. The…

  • ‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned

    ‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned

    Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January after a two-year battle with…