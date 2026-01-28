Casey South Melbourne’s push towards finals received a massive boost on Saturday with the Swans in a strong position after day one of round 15 in Victorian Premier Cricket. Entering a must-win contest with second-placed Footscray at Casey Fields was going to be a difficult…
Swans in striking position
Back-to-back for Seagulls
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530549 Back-to-back! Tooradin capped off a dominant T20 campaign by defeating Clyde by seven wickets on the big stage…