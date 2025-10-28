The heavyweights came to play at Rutter Park with a competitive battle taking place between Tooradin and Kooweerup on day one of round four of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division. The Demons won the toss and chose to bat. Rock solid opening…
McMaster boosts Demons
Streets band together: new app puts safety at your fingertips
After hearing countless stories of break-ins and local residents feeling unsafe in their own homes, Chelsea man Stuart Mason decided to do something about it.…