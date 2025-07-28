Home » Casey grabs important victory to heighten finals chances

Casey grabs important victory to heighten finals chances

Casey has taken another big step towards the VFL finals with an 18.15(123) to 9.6(60) despatching of Sandringham on Sunday at Casey Fields. The result moves Casey six points clear of 11th-placed Coburg with three rounds to play. After a bye this weekend, Casey has…

Read more