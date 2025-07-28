The venues for Outer East Women’s and Veterans finals have been released. In the women’s, the semi-finals for both divisions will be played at Olinda Ferny Creek Recreation Reserve on Saturday 9 August, while both preliminary finals will be held at the Yarra Junction Memorial…
Metricon Oval to host women’s grand final in Outer East
-
Finals chances falter after close loss for Titans
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492202 The double-chance hopes of Berwick Springs took a hit after the Titans were undone by South Mornington in…