Champion mare Pride of Jenni provided the first huge roar on a big weekend of Melbourne sport with a magnificent victory in the $500,000 Group 2 Feehan Stakes (1600m) at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Prepared at Cranbourne by master-trainer Ciaron Maher, the eight-year-old wound…
Jenni winds back the clock with front-running masterclass
-
Jenni winds back the clock with front-running masterclass
Champion mare Pride of Jenni provided the first huge roar on a big weekend of Melbourne sport with a magnificent victory in the $500,000 Group…