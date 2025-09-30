Berwick Springs will go into the 2025-26 Dandenong District Cricket Association season with a new senior coach at the helm. The Titans have welcomed Channa Gunnawardana, who takes over from Shalika Karunanayake. The club has featured in the past two Turf 3 finals campaigns, following…
New coach readies Titans
-
Yabbies ready to rebound amid new challenge in A Grade
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 449647 A new horizon brings a new challenge. The second flight of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association has a…