Cardinia on the way to victory after Welsh’s dominant spell

There’s one word to describe Matt Welsh’s bowling spell against Upper Beaconsfield on Saturday: unplayable. The superstar took ridiculous numbers of 7/5 in the first innings to push Cardinia well in sight of an outright victory over the Maroons. Welsh’s line and length was exceptional…

