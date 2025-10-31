There’s one word to describe Matt Welsh’s bowling spell against Upper Beaconsfield on Saturday: unplayable. The superstar took ridiculous numbers of 7/5 in the first innings to push Cardinia well in sight of an outright victory over the Maroons. Welsh’s line and length was exceptional…
Cardinia on the way to victory after Welsh’s dominant spell
-
Cardinia on the way to victory after Welsh’s dominant spell
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 465202 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 465202 There’s one word to describe Matt Welsh’s bowling spell against Upper…