The format may have switched across the landscape of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) but there were familiar faces posting big numbers up and down the boards of the lower grades. Nar Nar Goon will be feeling good about its position against Lang Lang…
Clever Carson brings up ton
-
Cardinia on the way to victory after Welsh’s dominant spell
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 465202 There’s one word to describe Matt Welsh’s bowling spell against Upper Beaconsfield on Saturday: unplayable. The superstar took…