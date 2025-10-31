He did it with the ball for Victoria’s Second XI and on Saturday, Casey-South Melbourne’s Harry Hoekstra showed off his talent with the blade. Coming off a six-wicket haul on Second XI debut, the disciplined left armer came to the middle at 6/170 and scored…
Rising quick Harry Hoekstra delivers with the bat for Casey
-
Cardinia on the way to victory after Welsh’s dominant spell
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 465202 There’s one word to describe Matt Welsh’s bowling spell against Upper Beaconsfield on Saturday: unplayable. The superstar took…