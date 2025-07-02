Manngoor Dja: A Healing Hub for First Nations Community Health

The North Coast Aboriginal Corporation for Community Health (NCACCH) has made a significant move from its former location on Excelsior Road to a more central and purpose-designed space at 34 O’Connell Street.

Known as Manngoor Dja, which means “place of doctors” in the Kabi Kabi language, this new health hub is designed to provide a culturally safe and supportive environment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

More than just a GP clinic, Manngoor Dja offers an extensive range of services tailored to the unique needs of First Nations communities.

“Our people experience higher rates of chronic illness than the general population,” explained practice manager Katrina.

“We’re here to offer comprehensive, culturally appropriate care that makes people feel safe and respected.”

NCACCH’s new home is a dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Hub, equipped to offer not only general medical care but also allied health services, including paediatrics, hearing specialists, psychology, and maternal health.

Transport is available for AMS patients within a 15-minute radius.

The team is actively seeking additional funding to fit out the upstairs area, which could allow them to offer dental treatment onsite in the future.

“Clients can drop in for a coffee and a yarn. It’s a culturally safe space where they can debrief, seek support, or just say hello.”

The centre also runs men’s and women’s groups, as well as the long-standing Mums and Bubs program, affectionately known as Nana Bill’s Mums Club.

The service provides continuity of care from pre-conception through the first 1000 days of a child’s life.

From antenatal visits with a midwife and GP to support during hospital appointments and postnatal follow-up, Manngoor Dja’s model helps ensure mothers don’t have to repeat their stories and always feel supported.

“We work closely with the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service,” Emma, one of the staff who provides the Mums and Bubs program, explains.

“It’s all about building trust and offering reassurance—especially for clients who have had negative experiences with mainstream healthcare in the past.”

The clinic is currently staffed by two full-time male GPs, a part-time female GP, and another full-time female GP starting next month.

Appointments are available immediately, and new patients are encouraged to book a 715 Health Assessment, which includes a free deadly choice jersey and a life chart to help map future health outcomes.

For elders, Manngoor Dja is moving into dedicated Elder Care coordination and assistance with navigating the My Aged Care System.

With no culturally safe aged care facilities currently in place, this service ensures our Elders are supported in a way that respects their cultural needs.

Manngoor Dja is open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm.

To access services, individuals need to be an active NCACCH member; staff can assist with applications.

Clients don’t need to change their current GP and are welcome to share care while still benefiting from the cultural support the clinic provides.

For First Nations people, this is more than a clinic.

It’s a community—grounded in culture, built on trust, and focused on healing.

Manngoor Dja is located at 34 O’Connell Street, Gympie (temporary address).

For more information, phone (07) 5329 5872, email the team at admin-gympie@ncacch.org.au, or jump online and visit the website at ncacch.org.au.