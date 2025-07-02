Medical Transport powers on

Arthur Gorrie

Gympie Medical Transport is about to accelerate into the future, in what secretary Sally Carkeet calls “a great leap forward.”

The charity, which helps almost everybody (sooner or later) is a lifeline for people with mobility or vehicle issues, wherever they live over much of Gympie region.

And, with the help some of those people have given in return, the group has now acquired its own headquarters site, at 12 Bent Street.

Ms Carkeet said real estate agents Ronnie and Kelvin Cochrane had been invaluable in helping the small charity find its new home-to-be.

“We’ve been going five years and we own all our cars – seven of them,” she said.

The new “HuB,” as it will be known, will be able to shelter 12 cars, with maintenance facilities, along with offices and training rooms (available on a mutual assistance basis to other not-for-profits).

“We’ve had 16 cars overall and we turn them over because we have strict Transport Department standards to meet.

“We do that with the help of Gympie Toyota.

“They’re a big sponsor and do a lot of work on our cars, so they are all bought and serviced locally.

“We’re also seeking government help for solar panels and rainwater tanks,” she said.

“We’ve had a lot of donations and some generous bequests where people have left money to us amd wonderful sponsors, including Bendigo Bank, Robertson Brothers, near neighbour Oil Battery and Gas, Nestle, Masonic Lodge Gympie, Gympie Lions and Gympie South Lions,” she said.