Koblenz canes ’em in Cranny Cup

By Gerard Guthrie

Superstar blueblood Koblenz claimed his first Group event and handed trainer David Geall an incredible fourth country cup for 2021 with a brilliant all-the-way victory in the $50,000 Cranbourne Cup final (520m).

Saturday night’s win was a special moment in an extraordinary year for Geall, with Koblenz being a son of Fernando Bale and his dual Group 1 victor Up Hill Jill, winner of the 2017 Topgun and 2018 Golden Easter Egg.

While Koblenz brought a sensational 22 from 35 record into the cup final, a Group trophy had proven elusive, with his two previous feature appearances netting minor placings in the Group-3 Warragul St. Leger and Group-3 Cranbourne Classic.

It was a case of third time lucky for Geall, wife Rose, brother Jeff and sister-in-law Marie, who share in the ownership of Koblenz.

“It is a relief, because he’s been in a couple of Group races and just missed out on making the Maturity,” Geall told Jason Adams post-race.

“When they’ve got that much pace, you’re just hoping they’re going to pull one off and now I’m just glad he’s done it.”

Geall had a very strong hand in the $50,000 to-the-winner Cup final, with Koblenz (Box 4) sent out $2.60 favourite and fastest heat winner Fernando Mick (Box 2) at $7.40.

Koblenz showed his trademark blistering early pace, leading Andrea Dailly’s $3.40 second elect Lala Kiwi, which was unbeaten in four starts at Cranbourne, and Graeme Jose’s Aston Shine ($24).

Koblenz wouldn’t be denied this time and kicked strongly in the home straight, drawing clear to defeat Aston Shine by two lengths in a flying 29.70sec, just over two lengths outside It’s A Blaze’s 29.54sec track record.

The victory took Koblenz’s prizemoney tally to $195,435 and there’s every chance that figure will be boosted substantially by year’s end, with the Melbourne Cup and inaugural Phoenix very much in the frame.

“I just saw him get out quick and I thought ‘You beauty!” Geall said.

“I had a quick look out for little Fernando Mick and I saw he’d missed it, so I focused back on this guy.

“I’m really happy for my brother, Jeff, and sister-in-law, Marie.

“They bought half a share and took a big punt because it didn’t come cheap…even for family!”