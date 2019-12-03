Wyndham’s own Jurassic Park

BY Alesha Capone

A $1.5 million dinosaur-themed park will be built in Truganina next year.

Residents of Stockland’s Grandview estate, which will eventually become home to more than 1600 properties, will soon be able to see the one hectare park being constructed on Altezze Drive between Healey Drive and Bratan Way.

The park is set to feature a climbable dinosaur head sculpture; a multi-storey play tower with dual-level slide arms landing on pads framed with featured claws, a climbable sculptural tail, dinosaur eggs with baby dinosaurs popping out, a flying fox, swings, a matrix climber and seesaws.

Stockland Project Director Ed Krushka said: “This dinosaur inspired park will be the largest prehistoric-themed residential park space in Victoria, with the custom commissioned dinosaur head sculpture alone being 3.2m long.”

He said the broader park would also include a 50 metre x 50 metre open grass kick-about area, open grassed areas for picnicking and exercising and a large picnic shelter area with barbecue facilities, drinking fountain and banquet-style settings.

“The picnic area is sheltered by a custom roof structure inspired by sweeping dinosaur wings, to tie back to the overall prehistoric/dinosaur theme,” he said.

Mr Krushka said the park had been inspired by the history of the site and the nearby Mt Atkinson Conservation Reserve being a dormant volcano.

“The Mt Atkinson Conservation Reserve is the main viewpoint from the park rising up 100 metres, this dormant shield volcano was made from running magma buildup forming a volcanic cone shape in otherwise flat terrain,” he said.

“The history and remnants of the volcanic magma that has solidified over hundreds of years inspired the theme, form and design of this ‘prehistoric’ park.

“The playground even includes a fossil find discovery table to inspire the imagination and help educate kids about the prehistoric era.”

